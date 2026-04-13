Florida Gas Prices Decline 20 Cents, But Escambia County Trends Upward



The state average declined 20 cents per gallon over the past 10 days, according to AAA, but prices are still tending upward in Escambia County.

Sunday’s Florida average price of $4.03 per gallon is 17 cents less than a week ago, 32 cents more than a month ago, and 91 cents more than a year ago.

Escambia County’s average of $3.86 per gallon is four cents more than a week ago, 43 cents more than a month ago, and $1 more than one year ago. In North Escambia, a low of $3.79 was available over the weekend at station on Highway 29 and Muscogee Road in Cantonment.

The recent average drop in pump prices follows sharp declines in oil and gasoline markets late last week.

On Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $96.57 per barrel, down about 13 percent, or $14 per barrel, from the previous week. Prices fell sharply midweek amid early optimism surrounding a U.S.–Iran ceasefire, which briefly eased fears of major supply disruptions.

However, AAA said the relief proved short-lived. Crude oil prices rebounded Sunday night as markets reassessed risks in the Middle East. As of press time, WTI was trading above $104 per barrel, supported by continued uncertainty around oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely restricted.

Roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply typically moves through the Strait of Hormuz, and shipping traffic has yet to meaningfully return. That ongoing disruption continues to fuel volatility in oil and gasoline markets.

“This discount at the pump comes after price drops in both crude oil and gasoline futures last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But it’s unclear how long this downward trend can last. Continued uncertainty surrounding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz is already pushing oil prices higher, which could put upward pressure on gas prices again.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.