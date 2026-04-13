Escambia EMS CORE Program Marks 600th Opioid Recovery Patient

Escambia County EMS has reach a milestone in in its Coordinated Opioid Recovery Effort program. The CORE program has successfully assisted its 600th patient in its mission to combat the opioid crisis and provide comprehensive care to individuals battling opioid addiction.

CORE is a state-funded addiction recovery program that expanded to Escambia County in late 2022, with the county accepting its first CORE patient in February 2023.

Since its inception, the CORE program has worked to offer personalized, non-judgmental support to individuals suffering from opioid use disorder. This program focuses on providing immediate medical care, counseling, and long-term recovery support to help patients through the recovery process.

“When we started CORE in Escambia County, we could not have envisioned the incredible impact it would have on so many lives,” said Joey Kerman, supervisor of the Escambia County EMS CORE Program. “There was no roadmap, but our mission was clear from day one: To help people find recovery and to empower them to become the heroes of their own stories. We asked people in their darkest moments to take a chance on us, to believe that there was something more waiting for them beyond the pain. Over 600 patients said yes and placed their trust in us. In return, they’ve given us something far greater than we could have ever expected. They’ve given us purpose. They’ve given us hope. And they’ve inspired us every single day to keep going, to keep fighting, and to reach the next person who feels like they’re beyond saving. Today, we don’t just recognize a number. We celebrate lives changed. We celebrate courage. We celebrate resilience.”

The CORE program combines EMS response with community resources, including addiction counseling, mental health support, and recovery services, to give patients the tools and services they need to overcome addiction. By intervening at critical moments and connecting individuals with resources, CORE helps to break the cycle of addiction and offers a pathway to recovery.

“I am incredibly proud of our CORE team for reaching another significant milestone for the program,” Escambia County EMS Chief Chris Watts said. “The data clearly demonstrates the profound impact this program is having, with measurable success in saving lives and improving outcomes for those affected by opioid use disorder. Every patient who makes it through this program represents not just a life changed, but a life potentially saved. Our CORE team truly cares about the patients we serve, and I am confident they will continue making a meaningful, life-saving difference as we work together to address the opioid crisis in our community.”

The CORE program is made possible by community partnerships including Community Health Northwest Florida and Lakeview Center.

For more information about the CORE program, please MyEscambia.com/CORE, or contact CORE at (850) 477-HELP or (850) 377-4965.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.