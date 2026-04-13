ECSO Honors Outstanding Service, Bravery At Annual Award Ceremony

Sergeant Burt Craft: Sergeant Burt Craft was awarded the Officer of the Year for his specialized expertise in missing persons investigations, his innovative and effective use of the Real Time Crime Center, and his continued service on the ECSO SWAT team, all of which had a meaningful impact on both the agency and the community. Sgt. Craft consistently demonstrated exceptional diligence, remained readily available, and showed unwavering commitment to supporting ECSO personnel, often placing mission success above personal time.