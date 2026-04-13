ECSO Honors Outstanding Service, Bravery At Annual Award Ceremony
April 13, 2026
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office presented several awards during a ceremony last week.
Major Awards
- Officer of the Year
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Sergeant Burt Craft: Sergeant Burt Craft was awarded the Officer of the Year for his specialized expertise in missing persons investigations, his innovative and effective use of the Real Time Crime Center, and his continued service on the ECSO SWAT team, all of which had a meaningful impact on both the agency and the community. Sgt. Craft consistently demonstrated exceptional diligence, remained readily available, and showed unwavering commitment to supporting ECSO personnel, often placing mission success above personal time.
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- Employee of the Year
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Carissa Mitchell: Carissa Mitchell was awarded the Employee of the Year for her exceptional professionalism, legal expertise, and unwavering commitment to the agency’s mission. In 2025, Carissa’s proactive handling of complex litigation and public records matters reduced agency risk and helped achieve record-low caseloads, earning widespread trust and respect across ECSO.
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- Bronze Medal of Courage
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Deputy Larry Richardson: On November 9, 2024, and on December 17, 2024, Deputy Larry Richardson responded to two separate, highly dangerous incidents in which armed suspects fired at law enforcement; Deputy Richardson acted decisively to protect deputies, the public, and himself.
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Life Saving & Civilian Awards
- Life Saving Award
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Deputies Nayanna Fichtner, James Gilman, and Christopher Mohan: On December 5, 2025, these deputies found an unresponsive overdose victim in a vehicle. Their quick actions, including Narcan administration, revived the victim and prevented the loss of life.
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Colonel David Ingram: When an individual began choking and was unable to breathe, Colonel Ingram immediately recognized the severity of the situation, responded without hesitation, and successfully administered the Heimlich maneuver, preventing the loss of life.
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Civilian Medal
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Jannice Barnett: On November 10, 2025, Escambia County School District bus driver Jannice Barnett acted with courage when a five-year-old passenger began choking on a ring during transport. Her immediate 911 call and effective lifesaving intervention stabilized the child before EMS arrival.
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Commendations & Unit Citations
- Commendation Medal
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Lieutenants James Barnes and David Brown, and Sergeants Scott Rivkin, Chase Horne, and Raymond Matheny: These individuals were awarded for outstanding leadership during the 2025 Pensacola Beach Air Show featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, ensuring safe, professional management of a large public safety event.
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Deputies Donald Griffin and Connor Fenton: In August 2025, Deputies Griffin and Fenton investigated a series of vehicle burglaries near Island Spirit Way, using video, forensics, and neighborhood intel to identify suspects. Their work led to clearing 12 cases.
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- Achievement Award
- Sergeant David Cripe: Sergeant David Cripe was awarded the Achievement Award for successfully completing the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Leadership Training Series in February 2026. His completion of this rigorous program reflected a strong commitment to professional growth, leadership development, and continued excellence within the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
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Unit Citation
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Precinct 2/South: Lieutenant Anthony Tampary, Sergeants David Cripe, Joshua Rasmussen, and Deputies Donald Griffin, William Hollingsworth, Connor Fenton, Sean Wisenall, Bo Nesmith, Ryan Bolton, Garrett McClelland, Shanna Ciano, Chase Tennyson, Makayla Dicola, Robert Johnson, and Nolan Bishop. From November 17 to December 15, 2025, Perdido deputies conducted the “Western Gate” warrant sweep, apprehending 21 individuals in just 28 days—all while maintaining regular duties and handling increased holiday call volume. Their proactive and persistent efforts significantly enhanced public safety.
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Years of Service
- 35 Years of Service
- Lt. Tama Barber
- Dispatch Supervisor Julie Weaver
- 30 Years of Service
- Security Monitor Latonja Crocker
- Evidence Supervisor Shirley Padgett
- 25 Years of Service
- Communications Manager Matt Pike
- Dispatch Supervisor Jeannine Ingram
- 20 Years of Service
- Sgt. Melissa Bunn
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