Tate Grad Wine Named Sun Belt Softball Player Of The Week

Tate High School graduate Kara Wine was recenthly named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.

Wine, a freshman, was instrumental in helping South Alabama post a 3-1 record, including a Sun Belt series sweep of in-state rival Troy.

In her four outings, Wine led the club with a .500 batting average and reached base safely in seven of her 12 plate appearances while drawing a pair of walks. The freshman catcher drove in five runs, homered twice and posted three extra-base hits, as she had at least one hit and one RBI in each game.

Against ninth-ranked Florida State, Wine went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and a walk. In the series against Troy, she broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-out, RBI-single in the Jags’ 3-2.

In a 7-0 win, Wine lined a bases-loaded, two-run single up the middle in the top of the first inning. Behind the plate, she helped the Jaguar pitching staff secure its conference-leading eighth shutout of the season. In Sunday’s 5-4 victory, Wine’s sixth-inning home run provided insurance and proved to be the game-winning run.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.