Tate Grad Wine Named Sun Belt Softball Player Of The Week
March 24, 2026
Tate High School graduate Kara Wine was recenthly named the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week.
Wine, a freshman, was instrumental in helping South Alabama post a 3-1 record, including a Sun Belt series sweep of in-state rival Troy.
In her four outings, Wine led the club with a .500 batting average and reached base safely in seven of her 12 plate appearances while drawing a pair of walks. The freshman catcher drove in five runs, homered twice and posted three extra-base hits, as she had at least one hit and one RBI in each game.
Against ninth-ranked Florida State, Wine went 2-for-2 with a home run, a double and a walk. In the series against Troy, she broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a two-out, RBI-single in the Jags’ 3-2.
In a 7-0 win, Wine lined a bases-loaded, two-run single up the middle in the top of the first inning. Behind the plate, she helped the Jaguar pitching staff secure its conference-leading eighth shutout of the season. In Sunday’s 5-4 victory, Wine’s sixth-inning home run provided insurance and proved to be the game-winning run.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
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