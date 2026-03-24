Spring Warming Trend Continues

March 24, 2026

North Escambia will see temperatures climb steadily through the work week, peaking in the mid-80s by Friday under mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move through Friday night, bringing a slight drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend, though conditions will remain clear and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 