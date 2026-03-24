Spring Warming Trend Continues

North Escambia will see temperatures climb steadily through the work week, peaking in the mid-80s by Friday under mostly sunny skies. A weak front will move through Friday night, bringing a slight drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend, though conditions will remain clear and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.