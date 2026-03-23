OLF-8 Developer Wants County To Keep 160 Acres, Lower Price By $15 Million
March 23, 2026
A developer who purchased the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road wants Escambia County to keep nearly 30% of the property and lower the selling price.
Last year, the Escambia County Commissioners approved the $42.5 million sale of 540 acres of OLF-8 to Tri-W Development and Chad C. Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola.
Now, Henderson wants the coun.ty to keep 160 acres and lower the purchase price to $27.5 million.
He said the plan would create a partnership with the county, giving it more control of job creation in an Employment Technology Innovation District. He said the county is in a position to secure funding, grants, or even Triumph money.
“We believe that coming together and partnering on the ETI district will allow us to have access to other financing aspects, grants, even Triumph, — where we can make sure we can develop this project the right way on the front end,” Henderson said.
He added, “540 acres is a large enough piece of property where you can curate the experience and feel of different aspects of real estate, making it all come together the way it should be.”
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
Comments
15 Responses to “OLF-8 Developer Wants County To Keep 160 Acres, Lower Price By $15 Million”
It appears that the negotiators on the part of the county don’t know what they’re doing. What is their background when it comes to huge negotiations such as this? It appears that they have no previous experience and if they do, it is minor. So the buyer wants to change the deal after the deal has been semi solidified? Cancel the entire deal and start over professionally speaking heads need to prevail. It’s not a necessity to sell it right now and who’s Uncle‘s cousin‘s wife’s sister‘s boyfriend is involved in the bogus negotiations that appeared to be run by the buyer rather than the seller.
From the beginning of many negotiations with Navy, the purchasing of a new landing field and preping it for Navy demands and up to this date, I would like to have someone to tell us how much has been spent on this project. How many tax dollars
for us to be in a situation where the buyer wants to renegotiate and how much longer is OLF8 going to be a sore thumb;
Does he only want the land thats for housing?
Whatever, county should make him cough up the 42.5 millions
Some in the area hear “technology” and draw the conclusion that imthere will soon be high paying jobs arriving. Remember the Pensacola Technology Campus, it is an empty lot, except for a sign with contact information, on the corner of Chase St. and 9th Ave. If you build it, they do not always come.
Has the purchase been completed or have any legal agreements been reached? Maybe this was the plan from the beginning? Before the BOCC decides to amend the purchase there should be a stipulation that keeps the original sale price, without reductions and a guarantees of job creations. Strip malls are not what is needed in the area.
They paid about $78,700 per acre. They now want to change the deal so they get all the prime land and cut their costs per acre by about $6,000. The history of commissioners in this county makes me believe the purchaser will get most of what they want.
So he bought it for $78,000 an acre and wants to sell a portion back for $93,000 an acre.
What a deal for the County.
Just say NO !!!
Since the taxpayer will end up paying the difference who cares ?
I wonder if that part of land is wetlands and almost worthless
Of course! This developer knows the property has environmental issues and wants the County to help pay for the problems he’ll have.
So much mallarqui , it smells pretty bad . Keep all escrow deposits , and let them go buy property somewhere else . Obviously the BOC members will not do that , instead agree with the investors or start the selling process again . Thank you North Escambia . Com to follow up on the story and let us know what is going on , otherwise we would be maintained in the dark .
Really a deal(contract) is a deal
Make him pay or forfeit all money, surely the county got a down payment for escrow.
Crap ,forgot what county we are talking about
Has he put down ANY$
I BET THEY BUY A TRUCK AND TELLS THE OWNER i dont want the hood so you have to give me back $2000
REALLY COUNTY,A DEAL IS A DEAL AND KEEP ANY $
More lies and stalling.leave the olf alone…
So they got 540 acres for $78,703/acre but want to reduce that to 380 acres for $72,368/acre. And the 380 acres they want to keep include the 9 mile frontage which would easily fetch $1M/acre or more and the property they want the county to keep is the property on the back, which is worth considerably less. Something just doesn’t smell right on this deal.
This almost sounds like the investors don’t actually have full funding and need to cut costs by 15 million. The investor is just trying to spin his lack of funding by claiming partnering with the county if they reduce it and cut 15 million off the price and reduce the land sold by 169 acres.