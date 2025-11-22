Douglas Alton Crook

( July 16, 1966 – November 19, 2025 )

Mr. Douglas Alton Crook, age 59, passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Mr. Doug was born in Brewton, Alabama and has been a lifelong resident of Escambia County, Alabama. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on trucks. He loved helping others with mechanic work. He is preceded in death by his parents – William and Francine Crook.

He is survived by a brother – Earl (Ellen) Crook of Brewton; sister – Ruth (Johnny) Sims of Brewton; nieces – Renee (Michael) Parrish and Lauren (Cory) Cordell; nephews – Bryant (Autumn) Crook and Gerred (Ashlee) Boatwright; 5 great nephews and 2 great nieces; significant other – Kristie Starrett of Brewton.

Graveside service will be Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at May Creek Cemetery.

