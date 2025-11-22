Douglas Alton Crook

November 22, 2025

( July 16, 1966 – November 19, 2025 )

Mr. Douglas Alton Crook, age 59, passed away Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Mr. Doug was born in Brewton, Alabama and has been a lifelong resident of Escambia County, Alabama. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working on trucks. He loved helping others with mechanic work. He is preceded in death by his parents – William and Francine Crook.

He is survived by a brother – Earl (Ellen) Crook of Brewton; sister – Ruth (Johnny) Sims of Brewton; nieces – Renee (Michael) Parrish and Lauren (Cory) Cordell; nephews – Bryant (Autumn) Crook and Gerred (Ashlee) Boatwright; 5 great nephews and 2 great nieces; significant other – Kristie Starrett of Brewton.

Graveside service will be Sunday, November 23, 2025, at 2:00 P.M. at May Creek Cemetery.

You may leave your condolences and memories at www.craversfh.com

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 