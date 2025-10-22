Woman Crashes SUV Into Utility Pole On Pine Forest Road Near Walnut Hill

A woman was not seriously injured when she crashed her SUV into a utility pole Tuesday afternoon near Walnut Hill.

The crash happened about 3:50 p.m. on Pine Forest Road about a half-mile north of Arthur Brown Road. The woman was northbound on Pine Forest when she ran her GMC Terrain off the roadway, for an unknown reason, and struck a utility pole.

The woman was evaluated on scene by Escambia County EMS and refused transport.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

The pole was almost snapped the crash.

