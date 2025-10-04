Register By Monday For 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour

The 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour is coming up next week, and the deadline to buy tickets is Monday, October 6.

Participants in the Friday, October 10 tour will explore farms, area agricultural processing facilities, meet local farmers, and discover the positive impact of agriculture in Escambia County. From farm animals to fresh produce, this tour has something for everyone.

Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Escambia County 4-H Property on Highway 99 in Molino. The tour bus will depart at 8:30 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.