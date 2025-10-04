Register By Monday For 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour

October 4, 2025

The 2025 Escambia County Agriculture Tour is coming up next week, and the deadline to buy tickets is Monday, October 6.

Participants in the Friday, October 10 tour will explore farms, area agricultural processing facilities, meet local farmers, and discover the positive impact of agriculture in Escambia County. From farm animals to fresh produce, this tour has something for everyone.

Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. at the Escambia County 4-H Property on Highway 99 in Molino. The tour bus will depart at 8:30 a.m.

For more information and to register, click here.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 