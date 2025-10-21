Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Shift To Winter Staffing, Towers Off The Beach

The Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have shifted to winter staffing levels and lifeguard towers have been removed from the beach until the 2026 lifeguard season. Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach throughout the winter at Casino Beach and via patrol vehicles.

Escambia County said residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

Follow the posted beach condition flag warnings:

Green flag – Low Hazard: Generally calms surf and currents

Yellow flag – Medium Hazard: Moderate surf and/or currents

Red flag – High Hazard: High surf and/or dangerous currents; beach patrons are encouraged to remain out of the water

Double red flag - Water Closed: No swimming or wading

Purple flag – Stinging Marine Life: Flown when jellyfish, Portuguese man o’war or other stinging marine life are present