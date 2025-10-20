Beulah Man’s Plea Deal Drops Sexual Battery Charge, Leads to Probation For Child Abuse

A Beulah man has been sentenced on a child abuse charge.

William Gavi Baughman, now 28, was originally charged with felony sexual battery by a person over 24 on a victim 16 or 17 years of age for an incident that reportedly took place March 19 at a residence on Frank Reeder Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the location for a citizen assist after a woman reported that her daughter and a friend had been abandoned while on spring break from Texas. The report states they had been invited to stay at the home by a Snapchat friend that also lives at the home.

The 16-year-old victim told deputies that she engaged in sexual activity with Baughman multiple times at the residence, according to an arrest report. The victim stated that the encounters occurred over the course of their stay.

The sexual battery charge was dropped, and Baughman pleaded no contest to child abuse under a plea deal according to court documents.

Adjudication was withheld, and he was sentenced to 24 months probation. He was also ordered to enroll in a sex offender treatment program within the first 60 days of his probation, complete 50 hours of community service, maintain full-time employment and pay fines and court costs.