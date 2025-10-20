Beulah Man’s Plea Deal Drops Sexual Battery Charge, Leads to Probation For Child Abuse

October 20, 2025

A Beulah man has been sentenced on a child abuse charge.

William Gavi Baughman, now 28, was originally charged with felony sexual battery by a person over 24 on a victim 16 or 17 years of age for an incident that reportedly took place March 19 at a residence on Frank Reeder Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the location for a citizen assist after a woman reported that her daughter and a friend had been abandoned while on spring break from Texas. The report states they had been invited to stay at the home by a Snapchat friend that also lives at the home.

The 16-year-old victim told deputies that she engaged in sexual activity with Baughman multiple times at the residence, according to an arrest report. The victim stated that the encounters occurred over the course of their stay.

The sexual battery charge was dropped, and Baughman pleaded no contest to child abuse under a plea deal according to court documents.

Adjudication was withheld, and he was sentenced to 24 months probation. He was also ordered to enroll in a sex offender treatment program within the first 60 days of his probation, complete 50 hours of community service, maintain full-time employment and pay fines and court costs.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 