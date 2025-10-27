27 Lot Subdivision Planned For Clymil Drive Drive In Cottage Hill

A new 27-lot single family subdivision is planned for Clymil Drive in Cantonment.

The 27-lot subdivision on 9.4 acres at 1150 Clymil Drive would have an average density of 2.87 lots per acre. Plans call for the subdivision, located about two-tenths of a mile west of Wisghbone Road, to be constructed in a single phase.

The application, filed by Hammond Engineering on behalf of Alex Stierwalt, said there will be no wetland impacts, and each lot will have a septic system. Cottage Hill Water will provide water service.

The subdivision is set for a pre-application meeting at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday with the Escambia County Development Review Committee.