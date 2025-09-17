Tate Aggies Sweep Washington

The Tate Aggies volleyball program swept the Washington Wildcats on Tuesday night at Washington.

Tate 3, Washington 1 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team secured a powerful comeback win against the Washington Wildcats.. After a tough first set loss of 15-25, the Aggies rallied with three consecutive dominant wins. They took the next sets with scores of 25-15, 25-7, and a decisive 25-20 in the final set to seal the victory.

Up next, the Tate Aggies will host the Pine Forest Eagles on Wednesday night.

Tate 2, Washington 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity team showcased their dominance by defeating the Washington Wildcats in two straight sets. The Aggies controlled the game from the start, winning the first set 25-16 and closing out the match with a 25-19 victory in the second set.

Tate 2, Washington 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High School freshmen volleyball team defeated the Washington Wildcats in a three-set thriller. After winning the first set 25-22 and dropping the second 14-25, the Aggies rallied to win the deciding third set 15-7, showcasing impressive resilience and teamwork.