Tate Aggies Sweep Washington

September 17, 2025

The Tate Aggies volleyball program swept the Washington Wildcats on Tuesday night at Washington.

Tate 3, Washington 1 (Varsity)

The Tate Aggies varsity volleyball team secured a powerful comeback win against the Washington Wildcats.. After a tough first set loss of 15-25, the Aggies rallied with three consecutive dominant wins. They took the next sets with scores of 25-15, 25-7, and a decisive 25-20 in the final set to seal the victory.

Up next, the Tate Aggies will host the Pine Forest Eagles on Wednesday night.

Tate 2, Washington 0 (JV)

The Tate Aggies junior varsity team showcased their dominance by defeating the Washington Wildcats in two straight sets. The Aggies controlled the game from the start, winning the first set 25-16 and closing out the match with a 25-19 victory in the second set.

Tate 2, Washington 1 (Freshmen)

The Tate High School freshmen volleyball team defeated the Washington Wildcats in a three-set thriller. After winning the first set 25-22 and dropping the second 14-25, the Aggies rallied to win the deciding third set 15-7, showcasing impressive resilience and teamwork.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 