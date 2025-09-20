Vet Pharmaceutical Company Pegasus Laboratories Expands Escambia County Facility, Adds Jobs

Pegasus Laboratories, a subsidiary of PBI-Gordon Companies and a leading manufacturer of veterinary pharmaceuticals, celebrated the grand opening of its expanded facility in Escambia County this week.

The newly renovated facility in the Ellyson Industrial Park will create nearly 70 new jobs, including highly skilled positions across manufacturing, quality control, research and development, and management.

“By expanding our operations in Pensacola, we’re not just increasing our production capacity, but we’re also investing in the future of our employees and the communities we serve,” said Steve Clifford, CEO of Pegasus Laboratories. “Our growth here is a direct result of the support from the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance, Triumph Gulf Coast, and local economic development partners who understand the importance of sustainable, high-tech jobs.”

The new facility, spanning 172,000 square feet, consist of a three phased build out which will increase manufacturing capacity, provide state-of-the-art laboratory spaces, and enhance the company’s ability to produce high-quality veterinary products for pets.

The expansion was made possible through the efforts of the FloridaWest Economic Development Alliance identifying a $2.5 million grant from Triumph Gulf Coast to the Pensacola–Escambia Promotion and Development Commission (PEDC) for the acquisition of the facility.

“The funding of this renovated facility is an example of how targeted public investment can drive meaningful economic impact,” said David Bear, President of the FloridaWest board of directors. “We are thrilled to see Pegasus Laboratories continue to grow in Pensacola, creating valuable, high-skilled jobs in the life sciences sector.”