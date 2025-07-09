A Deer And A Series Of Events Lead To Unoccupied Jeep Plunging Into Deep Culvert In Bratt

July 9, 2025

A woman’s Jeep Wagoneer ended up deep in a culvert in Bratt Tuesday night in a rather unique sequence of events.

The woman said it all started around 9:50 p.m. when she swerved to miss a deer on Pine Barren Road just south of Bratt Road. She successfully avoided hitting the deer, ran off the roadway, and came to a controlled stop in high grass on the side of the road. The woman and her passengers exited the vehicle unscathed.

But unknown to her at the time, she had parked on the edge of a culvert that is about 20 feet deep. Once she got out of the Jeep, it plunged into the deep culvert—and that deployed all of the vehicle’s airbags, prompting an automatic crash notification to emergency services.

First responders arrived to find everyone standing at the top of the culvert, which was dry and not filled with water. The Jeep was reportedly in park, and the engine was not running.

Authorities on scene said that while the incident was a bit perplexing, everything about the woman’s account of the events to the Florida Highway Patrol matched the scene.

The Walnut Hill and Century stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to the crash.

