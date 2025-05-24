Lee Jacobi Receives FWC Youth Hunting Program’s Landowner Of The Year Award

Escambia County’s Lee Jacobi has been awarded the Landowner of the Year award for the Youth Hunting Program of Florida. The award was presented by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission during their meeting in Ocala.

This program strives to provide every youth in the state with the opportunity to participate in a safe, educational and affordable hunt.

Jacobi’s journey with the program began when he responded to a letter inviting landowners in the Antlerless Deer Permit Program to consider hosting youth hunts. He agreed to host a youth hunt on his family farm in Escambia County, during which he served as a guide. After that first hunt, Jacobi completed HuntMaster training and took full responsibility for coordinating future events on his property. Each year since, Jacobi and his family have welcomed five youth participants and their parents to enjoy a memorable weekend of learning and outdoor adventure.

“Lee’s volunteer spirit and hospitality create a welcoming, educational environment for the new hunters he mentors,” said Bill Cline, FWC’s Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges. “He not only imparts practical knowledge about hunting and conservation but also instills a love for farming, demonstrating how these practices intersect in the broader mission of protecting Florida’s natural resources and sustaining our shared hunting legacy for future generations.”

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.