Eight Years Later, Mother’s Plea Continue For Clues In Molino Murder

Thursday marked eight years since Anna Louise Brown was murdered while jogging on Gibson Road in Molino.

On Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2017, Brown, 38, was found face down on the side of the road near the Alligator Creek bridge. She had been shot multiple times.

The search for her killer continues.

“My one hope for the case is that there be an arrest made, and the person who is responsible for Anna’s death be incarcerated for the rest of their life,” Anna’s mom Sue Brown told NorthEscambia.com on Thursday afternoon. “That person has had eight free years.”

“I would advocate for the person responsible to do the right thing and turn themselves in,” she added.

Brown pleaded for anyone that knows anything about the case to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured below: Anna Louise Brown was found murdered near this bridge on Gibson Road on April 30, 2017. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.