Cantonment Man Accused Of Burglary Through A Dog Door, Battering His Ex

A Cantonment man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house through a dog door, battering her, and leaving back through the dog door.

Calelan William Ross, 26, was charged with first degree felony burglary with assault or battery. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $75,000.

The victim told Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies that she woke up in her room to find Ross lying in the bed next to her. She said she stood up, turned on the light, and told him to leave after a short conversation. Ross refused, grabbed her by the wrist, and threw her on the bed before getting on top of her, an arrest report states.

“Ross then left the residence the same way he had entered, which was through the large dog door at the front of the residence,” the Sheriff’s Office report states. The victim found her mother and called 911.

Deputies searched the area but were initially unable to locate Ross. A white Toyota Tacoma, registered to Ross, was found at the scene. Later, another call was received stating Ross had returned to the area. Deputies responded, but again were unable to locate him. A warrant affidavit was submitted.

Deputies said Ross had never lived at the home. The report also noted that the victim was not injured.