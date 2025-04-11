Wildfire Sparked By Yard Debris Burn Consumes Four Acres In Molino

April 11, 2025

A wildfire burned about four acres in Molino on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was originally spotted about 3 p.m. by a Florida Forest Service (FFS) airplane in the area. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the blaze started as a yard debris fire that got out of control.

ECFR said that a lot of debris that included railroad tires, old buildings and broken-down cars helped to fuel the fire.

The Forest Service responded with two tractors and one brush truck, while Escambia County Fire Rescue responded with multiple units from stations including Molino, Cantonment and McDavid.

FFS contained the fire within a fire line.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

