Wahoos Fall Behind Early, Sustain First Loss of Season

written by Bill Vilona

For the first time in five games, the Blue Wahoos were in a mid-game hole. They weren’t able to climb out.

The Montgomery Biscuits jumped to an early lead, extended it to 5-1 in the sixth inning and went on to a 6-3 victory that ended the Blue Wahoos’ unbeaten start to the season at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

The Biscuits (3-1) produced 10 hits against Pensacola pitching, the most allowed in the Blue Wahoos’ (4-1) first five games.

Even so, the game still had some final at-bat intrigue. Blue Wahoos third baseman Johnny Olmstead caused a crowd reaction by driving a pitch deep to centerfield with Josh Zamora on second base. The ball was caught by the Biscuits’ Homer Bush Jr. near the base of the wall to end the game.

Zamora and catcher Sam Praytor both had two hits, accounting for the bulk of the team’s seven hits. Praytor reached base three times, scored a run and threw out two runners trying to steal.

It became a tough start for Blue Wahoos righthander Jacob Miller. In the second inning, he allowed three hits as the Biscuits scored three runs.

Left fielder Matthew Etzel led off with a bunt single. Cooper Kinney then doubled. Tatem Levins followed with an RBI single. The Blue Wahoos just missed turning a double play to end the inning, but instead a second run scored. The Biscuits then pulled off a double steal to plate the third run.

Miller pitched four innings, allowing six hits, but did record seven strikeouts in his first start of the season.

The Blue Wahoos’ Mark Coley II homered with two outs in the bottom of the second—his first Double-A level homer.

Etzel gave the Biscuits a 4-1 lead with a fifth-inning homer off Tristan Stevens.

Kemp Alderman’s sacrifice fly in the sixth scored Jake Thompson, who had led off with a triple, and Praytor scored the Blue Wahoos’ final run in the eighth after leading off with a single.

The Biscuits win evened the series. The two teams will play the third game on the first “Mullet Thursday” when the Blue Wahoos will take on their alternate identity and wear Pensacola Mullets uniforms. There will be beverage specials throughout the game for those of legal age.

Robby Snelling, one of the Blue Wahoos’ Top 10 rated prospects in the Miami Marlins organization, will make his second start after a sharp opening night last Friday.

GAME NOTABLES

— The Navarre Youth Sports Association softball teams attended Wednesday’s game and participated in a pregame parade on the field. The group had 250 members attending the game.

— The Blue Wahoos honored Travis (TJ) Presley on his birthday Wednesday. Known as TJ, he greets fans as they arrived at the top of the main entrance staircase each game. He’s the guy you can hear say, “Welcome To the Wahoos Life” as people come into the ballpark.

— On Tuesday, the Blue Wahoos honored a 98-year-old resident “Miss Bobbie” who sat above the home team dugout and had the entire stadium singing “Happy Birthday” wishes to her on her 98th birthday.

WANT TO GO?