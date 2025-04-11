Three Cantonment Men Charged With Theft, Sale Of Nearly Two Tons Of Phone, Copper Wire

Three Cantonment men have been charged with the theft and sale of nearly two tons of phone cables and other copper utility wire.

Frank Lee Johnson, 48, and brothers Chadwick Clay Dixon, 45, and Levy Bryan Dixon, 44, were each charged with first degree felony stealing copper or other metal interfering with communications utility.

Levy Dixon and Johnson are charged with additional felony counts of dealing in stolen property and operating as a secondary metal recycler.

The trio was allegedly involved with cutting down phone cables that each contained 200 to 400 pairs of copper phone lines as well as the theft uninsulated copper line. The wire was identified as belonging to AT&T and Pike Electric Company. Additional fiber optic lines were reportedly damaged in the process of cutting down the phone cables.

According to an arrest report, Johnson and Levy Dixon participated in the sale of 3,843 pounds of copper for approximately $12,000 to the High Cotton Scrap Yard in Frisco City, Alabama. The wires were first transported to their residence on Frank Ard Road and burned in a controlled homemade oven to remove the insulation. IT was then placed into a steel bowl on top of a burner before being sifted “so that it could not be identified in its original intended use”, an arrest report states and then transported 55 miles to the Frisco City scrapyard.

Johnson remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $255,000, while both Dixon brothers were being held without bond. Jail records indicate that Johnson is also wanted by the Monroeville Police Department.