New Leads Emerge In Case Of Molino Man Believed To Be Murdered 20 Years Ago

New leads have surfaced in the case of a Molino Man that disappeared in 2004 and is now presumed dead, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and investigators recently conducted new interviews.

Timothy Allen Lamb was developmentally disabled, legally blind and suffered from a heart condition, according to the ECSO. He lived with his mother until 2003 and then lived with different friends in the Molino area. He did not work and did not drive.

Relatives last communicated with Lamb in 2004 due to “very strained family relationships,” investigators said in 2018.

In 2016, a relative tried to contact Lamb, but discovered that he was nowhere to be found, and he had not been seen by friends in years. He was last known to be living with a friend off Highway 97 in Molino in 2005. In February 2018, investigators said they had reason to believe he was murdered in 2005. A body was never found.

Investigators made the case public in September 2017 in an attempt to obtain more information.

According to the ESCO, new information was recently received about the case, and investigators travelled to Tennessee to pursue new leads. Additional information was not made available.

Search warrants were served in 2005 off Highway 97 at the home of Lamb’s friend, but the search did not produce a body. Additional search warrants were executed, and other properties were searched after owners gave consent. In 2018, deputies said there was concrete evidence of fraud in the case, along with element of foul play, but the statute of limitations passed without arrests.

However, there is no statute of limitations in Florida if the ECSO were to develop a murder suspect.

Anyone that knows anything about Lamb — whether recently or from years ago, the names of his friends, or any other information, is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.