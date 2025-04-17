Local Elementary Students Shine At Sunshine Math Competition

Nearly 500 students from 23 elementary schools in the Escambia County Public Schools district participated in 2025 Annual Sunshine Math Competition recently.

Co-sponsored by the Escambia County Council of Teachers of Mathematics, the event brought together bright young minds from third, fourth, and fifth grades for a day of spirited academic competition.

For more photos from North Escambia area participants, click here.

Top Third Grade Individual Winners:

Grayson Polk – Blue Angel Draper Dupree – Pine Meadow Samuel Goble – Bellview Liam Alamazan – Beulah Cambria Marroquin – Bellview Thien My Nguyen – Lipscomb David Menard – Pine Meadow Jackson Gray – AK Suter Abigail Kusy – Pine Meadow Benjamin Nguon – Lipscomb

Top Third Grade Teams:

Pine Meadow Team B: Lucas Albano, John Butler, Draper Dupree, Natalie Smith Jim Allen Team B: Chase Dunlap, Bryson Salon, Penelope Clyburn, Desmond Mims Bellview Team B: Samuel Goble, Amarii Wilson, Emily Green, Princess Agcaoili Jim Allen Team A: Elizabeth Cooley, Piper Allen, Lukas Hattabough, Paisley Black Pine Meadow Team A: Benjamin Pearce, Abigail Kusy, David Menard, Gracie Ballwey

Top Fourth Grade Individual Winners:

Dowling Butler – Pine Meadow Salvatore Gargiulo – Blue Angel Beatriz Diniz – Pine Meadow Geovanny Sanchez – Scenic Heights Jace Johnson – Kingsfield Keayon Fields – Pine Meadow Lyric McHenry – Jim Allen Parker Nichols – Beulah Bryson Windham – Beulah Daniel Ryan – Pine Meadow

Top Fourth Grade Teams:

Pine Meadow Team A: Dowling Butler, Daniel Galvez, Beatriz Diniz, Evelyn Rowley Kingsfield Team A: Conner Gormely, Easton Bellringer, Jace Johnson, Haper Dove Pine Meadow Team B: Daniel Ryan, Allegra McCaw, Keayon Fields, Craig Macks Jim Allen Team A: Lyric McHenry, Taka Lindsay, Thea Helms, Easton Cobb Beulah Team A: Lana Pham, Bryson Windham, Carly Syverson, Parker Nichols

Top Fifth Grade Individual Winners:

Pax Fisher – Pine Meadow Skylar Gibbons – Pine Meadow Liam Olson – Pine Meadow Deleia Marshall – Pine Meadow Jaxson Albano – Pine Meadow Avery Smith – Beulah Kenneth Eichelberg – Beulah Grayson Pettit – Scenic Heights Harper Peeterse – Pine Meadow Henry List – Beulah

Top Fifth Grade Teams:

A.K. Suter Team A: Ezra Johnson, Isla Rex, Dempsey Henry, Nathalia Ramos Pine Meadow Team A: Skylar Gibbons, Deleia Marshall, Liam Olson, Harper Peeterse Hellen Caro Team A: Rowen Lefler, Skipper Ward, Lael Armendariz N.B. Cook Team B: James Chavez, Silas Chivers, Rylind Morgan, Lucas Senkbeil Scenic Heights Team A: Odette Brown, Alexandria Allen, Louis Tran, Grayson Pettit

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.