Gov. Ron DeSantis Slams Local Rep. Michelle Salzman Over Higher Ed Bill; She Fires Back

During a Pensacola press conference Tuesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired the first shots in what has since erupted in a war of words between the Republican governor and fellow Republican District 1 Representative Michelle Salzman.

Salzman, who said she was not even invited to the presser, is firing back.

During the press conference at Pensacola State College, DeSantis said both local representatives, Salzman and Alex Andre, were “behaving like Democrats”.

DeSantis’ beef with Salzman, who represents all of Escambia County except for the more southern end, is over a bill she filed. HB 1321 will remove the governor’s office from searches university presidents and puts the process back into the sunshine under Florida public records law.

DeSantis claimed Salzman’s bill is “cosponsored by the most flamboyantly left-wing Democrat”.

“She had been a very good, good ally for many years. She had a good conservative record. And I think what happens is these people go to Tallahassee, and they go native,” DeSantis said in an apparent slight to Salzman’s Native American heritage. She is a member of the Santa Rosa Creek Band of the Lower Muscogee.

“She’s doing the bidding of the leadership and the staff. She’s not doing what you sent them there to do. You did not elect her to undo our conservative reforms in higher education because I’m confident if she ran on that, you wouldn’t have elected her in the first place,” the governor said.

Salzman said DeSantis did a statewide phone callout across the state Monday night, asking Floridians to flood her office with phone calls. She said the call only prompted eight people to call her office, and only three of those were from her local district, and they support her bill.

Salzman said she and her supporters were not allowed to attend the press conference, with the only elected officials there being from Santa Rosa County. Escambia County Chairman Mike Kohler, a Republican, said he was also turned away.

In a lengthy exclusive interview with NorthEscambia.com, Salzman explained her bill and responded to the governor. To hear her complete response, see the video below or visit the NorthEscambia.com Facebook page.