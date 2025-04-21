Easter Day Fire Destroys Camper, Damages Home Near Jay

April 21, 2025

An Easter day camper fire damaged a residence near Jay midday Sunday.

The fire was initially reported at 12:13 p.m. as only a vehicle fire in the 13000 block of Highway 89, just south of Jay High School. Additional information was received that a camper trailer was on fire and threatening an adjacent home.

The first units on scene reported that the camper was fully involved with fire spreading to the home. The fire was brought under control with some smoke and fire damage to the residence. The camper trailer was a total loss.

The Jay, Allentown, and Berrydale fire department responded, along with the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue.

There was no word on the cause of the fire, and no injuries reported.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 