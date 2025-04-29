Celebration 100 Years: Goodyear Blimp Spotted Over Molino

April 29, 2025

This year is the 100th anniversary of the original Goodyear Blimp.

The blimp known as Wingfoot Two was spotted over Molino on Monday afternoon. According to flight tracking date, the blimp left New Orleans Monday after a weekend hovering over the Zurich Classic golf tournament.

The first Goodyear Blimp to take flight was Pilgrim in 1925.

Today, there are three Goodyear blimps based in the United States:

  • Wingfoot One: Based near Akron, Ohio (near the Goodyear headquarters).
  • Wingfoot Two: Based near Fort Lauderdale, Florida (at the Pompano Beach Airpark).
  • Wingfoot Three: Based near Los Angeles, California (in Carson).

A fourth blimp is based near Essen, Germany, and is known as the Europe Blimp.

Picture: The Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two over Molino on Monday afternoon. Photos by Michael Miller and Keith Garrison for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

