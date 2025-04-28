Alice Mae Campbell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Alice Mae Campbell (Grannie), who departed this life peacefully on April 26, 2025, at the age of 94. A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, Alice leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and strength.

A lifelong resident of McDavid, Florida, Alice lived a full and meaningful life, marked by her unwavering dedication to family, her deep sense of compassion, and her quiet resilience. She had a special gift for making everyone feel welcome, whether through a warm meal at her table or a compassionate word of prayer.

Alice was the matriarch of her family for many decades, always doing for others in need. She retired from the Escambia County school system as a bus driver after 30 years of faithful service. Alice was dedicated to the Lord and her church family where she was the oldest living member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her spouse of 34 years, Buddy Campbell: their son – Mike Campbell and six siblings.

Mrs. Alice is survived by her brother – Joe Attaway; two daughters – Pat Spicer and Marie (Bob) Brock. She was a loving grandmother to Stephanie Morgan, Wendy (Ed) Armstrong, Mandy (Larry) Kinley, Casey Rice, Alicia McGhee, April (Daniel) White, and Katie (David) Jones. She was a great-grandmother to 28 and a great-great-grandmother to 13, all of whom carry her memory in their hearts.

Though she is no longer with us in body, her spirit lives on in the lives she touched and the memories we will forever cherish.

Services will be held Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Flomaton Brown Service Funeral Home in Flomaton, Alabama, with Bro. Nathan Brown officiating. Visitation will be at 10am until 11:00 am service time. Interment will follow at Ray’s Chapel Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Zachary Maholovich, John Gulledge, Adam Peterson, Derek Kinley, Justin Kinley, and Brian Belle.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Kinley, Ed Armstrong, Daniel White, and David Jones.