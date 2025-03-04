Tuesday Morning Crash Claims One Life In Escambia County

A Tuesday morning crash in Escambia County claimed one life.

The crash occurred on Barrancas Avenue near Nimitz Court. The Florida Highway Patrol said an El Camino driven by a 73-year-old Pensacola man pulled out of an auto collision center directly into the path of a Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Pensacola man.

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge ram tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision. The 73-year-ol was pronounced deceased at the scene by Escambia County EMS. The 29-year-old was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.