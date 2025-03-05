SRO Mel Pfeiffer Honored As Tate High Support Personnel Of The Month

March 5, 2025

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Mel Pfeiffer named Tate High School’s Educational Support Personnel of the Month.

According to Principal Laura Touchstone, Pfeiffer is “a leader who effectively balances law enforcement duties with a deep commitment to building positive relationships within the school community. SRO Pfeiffer serves as a trusted mentor and educator, working closely with students, staff, and parents while maintaining a visible presence to ensure the safety and security of the school environment.

“In addition to his law enforcement expertise, SRO Pfeiffer understands the unique dynamics of the school setting, consistently demonstrating excellent communication skills, patience, and approachability. These qualities have allowed SRO Pfeiffer to navigate complex youth-related issues and de-escalate situations effectively, ensuring that the school’s environment remains supportive and safe for all,” Touchstone added.

Pictured: (L-R) Tate High School  Principal Laura Touchstone, SRO Mel Pfeiffer, Assistant Principal Brandy White and Assistant Principal Austin Courson. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

