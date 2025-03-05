Prep Update: Northview, Flomaton Baseball Play Today; Other NHS, Tate Games Canceled

March 5, 2025

Tuesday’s weather forced the cancelation of softball and baseball games for Tate and Northview High school games.

Tuesday’s Northview baseball at Flomaton baseball games are rescheduled for today. First pitch will be at 4:00 for junior varsity, followed by varsity at 6:30.

Other Tuesday cancelations included:

  • All Northview Lady Chiefs softball games against West Florida have were rescheduled for March 24.
  • All Tate Aggies baseball games for Tuesday against Milton were canceled.
  • All Tate Lady Aggies softball games for Tuesday against Escambia were canceled.

Pictured: Grayden Sheffield on the mound for the Northview Chiefs against the Escambia Gators. NorthEscambia.com file photo.

