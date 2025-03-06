One Critically Injured In Highway 4 Crash Involving Electric Skateboard

One person on a one-wheel electric skateboard was critically injured Thursday morning on Highway 4 in Byrneville.

The female was found lying on the roadway east of Byrneville Road just after 9 a.m. near her Onewheel Pint.

It was not immediately clear if she fell from the board, or if she was struck by a vehicle. There were no vehicles on scene involved in the incident.

She was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. An update on her condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash and has not released further details.

