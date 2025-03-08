Northview Gets Senior Night Shutout Of Pensacola Christian (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs celebrated Senior Night with a 14-0 shutout of the Pensacola Christian Academy Warriors in Bratt.

Jayden White earned the win for Northview, giving up no hits and no runs in four innings, walking one and striking out nine. Grayden Sheffield took to the mound for one inning in relief, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out three.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Brady Smith went 3-4 for Northview . Kelan Jury, Jase Portwood and White each had two RBIs for the Chiefs, with Dane King and Grayden Sheffield recording multiple hits.

Before the game, the Chiefs honored seniors Jayden White, Kelan Jury, Colby Pugh and Brady Smith.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.