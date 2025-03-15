Nine Mile Road RV Fire Claims One Life

March 15, 2025

One person died in an RV fire Friday morning in Escambia County.

It happened about 11 a.m. at the Tall Oaks RV Park on West Nine Mile Road, behind the Walmart at Pine Forest and Nine Mile Roads.

Escambia County Fire Rescue arrived to find fight-wheel camper fire with the victim still inside. They were pronounced deceased on scene.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigation. The victim’s name and additional details were not released.

Photo by WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 