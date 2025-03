Flag Football: Tate Defeats Northview (With Gallery)

In girls flag football action on this week, the Tate Aggies defeated the Northview Chiefs 19-6 at Tate’s Carl Madison Field.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Up next after spring break, Tate will travel to Escambia on March 24, and Northview will be at Pensacola High on March 25.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.