Explore Nature After Dark At Free Roy Hyatt Environmental Center Event

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center (RHEC) invites nature lovers of all ages to its “Night of Nature” event from 5:30 until 8 p.m. Friday. This free, family-friendly event offers a chance to explore the wonders of the natural world after dark.

Attendees can enjoy live birds of prey, night hikes through the woods, stargazing with telescopes, and meet nocturnal creatures. Guests can also experience the inflatable planetarium or visit the Beach House to observe aquatic creatures.

Food trucks will be on-site for refreshments.

While admission is free, donations such as pet store gift cards, wild bird seed, fruit and nut bird seed, turtle pellets, kale or collard greens, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, bleach, or hand sanitizer are welcomed.

Roy Hyatt Environmental Center is located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment.