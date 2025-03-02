EREC, Walnut Hill Post Office Remain Closed Due To Mold

March 2, 2025

The Escambia River Electric Cooperative Walnut Hill Office remains closed, but it is expected to open later this year.

In early August 2024, the post office on Highway 99a next to Ernest Ward Middle School was closed.

EREC CEO Ryan Campbell said recently that the post office and the power cooperative office were closed due to mold.

“I know it is inconvenient to everybody, but we are not willing to put employees in harm’s way,” Campbell said. “It will be an EREC office again, and we plan to open the post office.”

As EREC works with their contractor, there’s no timetable for the reopening.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 