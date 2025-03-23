All West Florida Library Book Drops Closed Until After Special Election

All West Florida Libraries book drops are closed until after the April special Congressional election.

Materials can be returned to the service desk at any WFPL library.

All WFPL book drops will reopen on April 2. according to the library system.

The Pensacola, Southwest, Tryon and Bellview libraries will be early voting locations through March 29. The main Pensacola and Bellview libraries are both early voting and election day polling locations; however, Southwest and Tryon are not a regular polling places. (There is also early voting near the Molino Library in the Molino Community Center, but not in the actual library.)

Pictured: The book drop outside the Molino Branch Library. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.