Sheriff: ‘No Signs Of An Active Shooter’ After Report at Corry Station

March 6, 2025

A shooting incident was reported Thursday morning on Corry Station in Pensacola, but Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says there was no active shooter.

“We show no signs of an active shooter,” the sheriff said. “We have no injuries.”

An active shooter incident was reported on the base, but no shooter or victims were found, Simmons said. Authorities were working to continue clearing building sweeps.

The incident was reported about 10 a.m. at the Navy facility on Chiefs Way off Navy Boulevard.

There was a massive response from the military, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida HIghway Patrol, FDLE, Pensacola Police, medical helicopters and more.

Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 