New Aldi Store, A Converted Winn Dixie, Opens On Nine Mile Road (With Gallery)

A soft opening was held Wednesday for Escambia County’s new Aldi on Nine Mile Road, a converted Winn Dixie store that was purchased by the Germany-based grocery chain.

Excited customers were lined up waiting for the doors to open to be among the first to see the new store, which features hundreds of the company’s own brands and fresh items.

Heather Moore, vice president of Aldi’s Loxley Division, gave NorthEsambia.com a personal tour Wednesday morning, stopping along the way to explain the concept and culture of Aldi.

Why Aldi?

“So, I think what we say a lot of times is the price brings them in the door, and the quality brings them back,” Moore said. “So, the first thing that customers are going to notice we’ve never been in Aldi is how inexpensive the products are. So, we are going to save them a ton of money on the stuff they buy every day. Whether it’s fresh produce or fresh meat. We get that stuff in every day.”

She said all of the products will meet or beat the national brand, backed by a double quality guarantee. About 90% of the products are private-label, Aldi exclusive brands with about one-in-three products are award winning.

Don’t Forget A Quarter. And A Bag.

Then there’s the quarter thing.

Shoppers must insert a quarter, much like a rental, for a shopping cart. When the cart is returned, the quarter is returned, eliminating the need for employees to round up buggies in the parking lot.

During the grand opening, the store is providing quarters to those that need one. (And full disclosure — NorthEsambia.com couldn’t find a quarter in our vehicle on Wednesday, and Aldi provided us with one. We left the quarter behind with a cart to pay it forward for the next shopper.)

“We have plenty of quarters for anybody who forgets their quarter or doesn’t know about it. So, everything we do here is to bring those prices down and to stretch your grocery dollars further,” Moore said. “It’s one of those things that we’ve done to just bring those costs down, so you can save a few dollars when you grocery shop.”

If you want to bag your purchses, you’ll need to bring your own reusable bagsor purchase one of Aldi’s. A large reusable shopping bag is under a buck.

Winn Dixie Stores Converting to Aldi

The new Nine Mile Aldi currently employees 15 people, four of which were employees at the former Winn Dixie.

“It’s neat to see them come back into their new home and be really excited. We’ve had a lot of customers that remember them, and that means a lot too,” she said.

The new Aldi only uses about 20,000 square feet of the former Nine Mile Road Winn Dixie, leaving empty and available real estate next door. There are rumors about what may be locating there, but Moore said nothing is final.

Aldi operates two other stores in Escambia County — on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway, plus a location in Pace. The Aldi conversion process has just started at a former Winn Dixie in Milton. No other Winn Dixie stores have been identified for conversion as of now in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties.

Grand Opening Celebration

The new Nine 312 East Nine Mile Road Aldi will hold an official grand opening at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The first 100 customers Thursday will receive a gift bag filled with a sampling of Aldi exclusive products and a gift card. Shoppers can also register through the weekend for a $500 gift card.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And Is This Aldi’s Best Tasting Product?

Moore has one absolute favorite Aldi product that she says in the best tasting in the store.

“That’s the Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad. It’s so good, you can just eat the whole tub. I love it.”

Pictured below: Louis Figueroa, store manager; Heather Moore, vice president of Aldi’s Loxley Division; and Lachelle McKinley, district manager check out fresh fruit at the new Aldi on Nine Mile Road on Wednesday, March 12. Also pictured: A soft opening for the store was held Wednesday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.