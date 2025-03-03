$3.6 Million Interstate Circle Bridge Replacement Over Eight Mile Creek Continues

March 13, 2025

FDOT is replacing the Interstate Circle bridge over Eight Mile Creek in Escambia County. The $3.6 million project is aimed at increasing safety and improving traffic flow.

The existing bridge was built in 1970 and considered functionally obsolete. The new bridge is under construction and will accommodate two 10-foot travel lanes (one in each direction), flanked by 8-foot shoulders with traffic railing that meets current standards.

FDOT is reminding drives that Interstate Circle is closed at the Eight Mile Creek Bridge during construction. Signs are in place to detour drivers around the work zone using Pine Forest Road, Longleaf Drive and Wymart Road.

Project completion is currently estimated for mid-2025, according to FDOT.

Pictured: Interstate Circle bridge over Eight Mile Creek is seen in the foreground, next to I-10. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

