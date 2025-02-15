Two Performances Remain Of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition At Tate High (Photo Gallery)
February 15, 2025
There are two remaining Tate High School productions of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition.
Showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday with an afternoon show on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Admission is $10 at the door, cash only.
CAST
Gomez Addams – Gavin Bramblett
Morticia Addams – Jacelyn Seals
Wednesday Addams – Sofie Domulot
Uncle Fester – Gabriella Hardy
Pugsley Addams – Kristyne Yelverton
Grandma Addams – Teagan Brown
Lurch – Drew Crutchfield
Mal Beineke – Jax Hardnack
Alice Beineke – Hannah Doodeman
Lucas Beineke – Jackson Kwiatkowski
Ancestors:
Alyssa Hullett, Ariana Jorge, Lily Dacy, Natalie Concilio, Lauralai Scheper, Sophia Secchiari, Genevieve McIntosh, Micah Frazier, Ray George, Angelina Figueroa, Elise Welch, Marley Jensen, Chloe Killebrew, Amy Thomas, Aminah Burton, Chloe Lofton, Amaya Nelson, Spencer Williams, Riley Rudd, Ava Jacobi, Gabriel Rogers, Christian Bassham, Addison Jackson, Grace Keen, Alyssa Stefanko, Briana Lakian, Karys McGee, Leslye Hardnack, Jaxson Buchanan, Kevin Wolever, Jonah Lacario, Delaney Panici, Lily Cross, Daniel Fernandez, Izzy Killebrew.
CREW
Stage Manager – Lily McArthur
Assistant Stage Manager – Keith Wolever
Set Designer – Drew Crutchfield
Head of Set Construction – Jax Hardnack
Choreographer – Cahjae Day
Assistant Choreographer – Izzy Killebrew
Light Designer/Operator – Zoe Welch
Sound Operator – Hailey Floyd
Costume Designer (Leads) – Dani Parker
Costume Designers (Ancestors) – Kaitlyn Buck, Jade Trevino
Makeup Designer – Radience Colon
Costume/Makeup Crew – Nessa Stewart, Laylah Conyers
Props Master – Kailei Hart
Set/Props Crew – Addy Druhl, Aiayah Lee, Gracie Ferlo, Kira Kimmons, DJ Moore, Julius Soto, Gloria Wagner, Jax Hardnack, Amaya Nelson
Publicity/House Manager – Adrianna Moore
