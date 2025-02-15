Two Performances Remain Of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition At Tate High (Photo Gallery)

There are two remaining Tate High School productions of The Addams Family Musical: School Edition.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Saturday with an afternoon show on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Admission is $10 at the door, cash only.

CAST

Gomez Addams – Gavin Bramblett

Morticia Addams – Jacelyn Seals

Wednesday Addams – Sofie Domulot

Uncle Fester – Gabriella Hardy

Pugsley Addams – Kristyne Yelverton

Grandma Addams – Teagan Brown

Lurch – Drew Crutchfield

Mal Beineke – Jax Hardnack

Alice Beineke – Hannah Doodeman

Lucas Beineke – Jackson Kwiatkowski

Ancestors:

Alyssa Hullett, Ariana Jorge, Lily Dacy, Natalie Concilio, Lauralai Scheper, Sophia Secchiari, Genevieve McIntosh, Micah Frazier, Ray George, Angelina Figueroa, Elise Welch, Marley Jensen, Chloe Killebrew, Amy Thomas, Aminah Burton, Chloe Lofton, Amaya Nelson, Spencer Williams, Riley Rudd, Ava Jacobi, Gabriel Rogers, Christian Bassham, Addison Jackson, Grace Keen, Alyssa Stefanko, Briana Lakian, Karys McGee, Leslye Hardnack, Jaxson Buchanan, Kevin Wolever, Jonah Lacario, Delaney Panici, Lily Cross, Daniel Fernandez, Izzy Killebrew.

CREW

Stage Manager – Lily McArthur

Assistant Stage Manager – Keith Wolever

Set Designer – Drew Crutchfield

Head of Set Construction – Jax Hardnack

Choreographer – Cahjae Day

Assistant Choreographer – Izzy Killebrew

Light Designer/Operator – Zoe Welch

Sound Operator – Hailey Floyd

Costume Designer (Leads) – Dani Parker

Costume Designers (Ancestors) – Kaitlyn Buck, Jade Trevino

Makeup Designer – Radience Colon

Costume/Makeup Crew – Nessa Stewart, Laylah Conyers

Props Master – Kailei Hart

Set/Props Crew – Addy Druhl, Aiayah Lee, Gracie Ferlo, Kira Kimmons, DJ Moore, Julius Soto, Gloria Wagner, Jax Hardnack, Amaya Nelson

Publicity/House Manager – Adrianna Moore

