Two Injured In Crash Involving Van, ECUA Truck In Cantonment

February 25, 2025

Two people were injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash involving a van and a sanitation truck in Cantonment.

The crash happened on South Highway 97 near Sawyers Ridge Road about 1 p.m.

A van operated by a mobile pet grooming business overturned after the collision with an Emerald Coast Utilities Authority truck. The van came to rest on its side on Highway 97, while the ECUA driver stopped on Sawyers Ridge Road.

Two occupants of the van, an adult female and a juvenile, were transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered severe.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not yet released the cause of the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

