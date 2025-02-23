Thunderbolts Defeat Ice Flyers In Shootout

In Saturday night’s rematch against Evansville, the Ice Flyers forced overtime, but the Thunderbolts claimed victory in a shootout.

Myles Abbate opened the scoring with a quick shot past goaltender Ricky Gonzalez, who was making his first start as an Ice Flyer.

Sam Dabrowski and Bronson Adams energized the home crowd of 6,829 when they dropped the gloves at center ice to close out the first period.

Matt Wiesner evened the score with a hard-fought second-effort shot off a deflection from Eimantas Noreika.

Logan Vande Meerakker restored the Thunderbolts’ lead five minutes into the third period.

Nick Pryce tied the game again with a snipe from the faceoff circle late in the period.

After a scoreless overtime, Evansville’s Scott Kirton and Aidan Litke secured the win in the shootout.