Thousands Attend Pensacon (With Gallery)

Tens of thousands of people attended the first two days of the Pensacon Friday and Saturday at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The event will continue Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Pensacon 2025 is an all-inclusive event that encompasses the many genres of pop culture and the fan community, including sci-fi, fantasy, horror, comics, anime, gaming, comedy, music and much more.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos by Perry Doggrell and Sheri Hendon for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.