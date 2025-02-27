This Is Who Claimed A $35K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Molino

February 27, 2025

We now know who had a winning $35,000 Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Molino.

The Quick Pick ticket sold at the Molino First Stop at 6530 North Highway 95A in Molino was one of three winning tickets in the February 24 evening drawing and is worth $35,513.70. The other winning ticket were sold in Oakland Park and Miami.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Todd Bryon Powell of Pace.

The winning numbers were 7-17-28-29-35.

