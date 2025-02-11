Tate Lady Aggies Beat Escambia (With Gallery)

February 11, 2025

The Tate Lady Aggies defeated the Escambia Gators 15-0 in their preseason opener Monday night at Tate.

Kara Win went 3-3 for the Aggies with a double in the fourth, triple in the third and a single in the second inning. Jordan Smith was 2-2 at the plate. Tate also had one hit each from Peyton Womack, Aubree Jordan, Lacy Wilson, Amburleigh Laird, Madison Smilie, Kylie Mitchell, and MyKamia Padgett.

Jordan Smith earned the win in the circle for the Lady Aggies, allowing one hit and no runs in two innings while striking out six and walking none. Mykamia Padgett threw two innings of shutout ball for Tate in relief. She gave up no hits, striking out four and walking none.

The Lady Aggies will host West Florida at 6:30 Thursday in another preseason game.

