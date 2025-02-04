Tate Boys Advance In District Tourney; Northview Chiefs Out



The Tate Aggies advanced in the district playoffs with a win Monday night, while the season came to an end for the Northview Chiefs.

Boys 6A District 1

The No. 5 Tate Aggies defeated No. 4 Niceville 52-20 Monday night in the Boys 6A District 1 Quarterfinals at Niceville.

The Aggies move on to the district semifinals Wednesday night at No. 1 Gulf Breeze. Also Wednesday, No. 2 Crestview will host No. 3 Milton. Winners will move on to the district championship game is set for Friday.

Boys Rural Class District 1

Monday night, No. 3 Paxton defeated the No. 6 Northview Chiefs 60-24 in the Boys Rural Class District 1 quarterfinals on Wednesday, No. 1 Baker will host No. 5 Laurel Hill and No. 2 Jay will host Paxton. The district championship game will be played on Friday.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.