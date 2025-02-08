Tate Aggies Slip To Milton, Finishing Season At District Runners-Up

The Tate Aggies are 6A District 1 runners-up after falling on the road to the Milton Panthers.

The Panthers dominated scoring in the first half, leading Tate 39-10 at the half. Despite a slow start, the Aggies found their rhythm in the third quarter, outscoring Milton 18-16.

But Tate just could not keep pace with Milton in the final period.

The Aggies finished their season at 17-10.

Pictured: The Tate Aggie home opener with a 71-68 win over the Atmore Blue Devils. NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.