Tate Aggie JV Cheerleaders Place Eighth In The Nation

February 10, 2025

The Tate High School junior varsity cheerleaders placed eighth in the nation over the weekend.

The JV Aggie cheerleaders were the first Tate Aggies JV squad to earn a sport in the finals at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. They placed eighth in the JV Tradicional division in the Orlando competition.

The Tate varsity cheerleaders, who won the runner up spot in the state a week before, also competed in nationals.

“It’s been a tough one but we will come back stronger and use this season as a learning experience,” the varsity squad said on social media.

