Salzman Files Bill To Lower Firearm Purchasing Age To 18

February 21, 2025

Rep. Michelle Salzman has filed a bill to lower the legal age to purchase a rifles and long guns in Florida from 21 to 18.

“The ability to purchase and utilize a firearm is your constitutional right, and reinstating those rights is the right thing to do for Floridians,” Salzman said. “We must stop infringing on the
constitutional rights of law-abiding adults who are old enough to serve in our military and make other significant life decisions.”

HB 759 would repeal the age restriction implemented in 2018, which raised the minimum age for purchasing rifles and long guns from 18 to 21. Rep. Salzman argues that this current law unfairly restricts the Second Amendment rights of responsible young adults.

Salzman emphasized that her bill does not change other existing firearm regulations or background check requirements; she said it simply allows young adults to exercise their constitutional rights fully.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 